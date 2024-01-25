Create New Account
PREDATOR 61 YEAR OLD GETS ARRESTED 🚓 FOR TRYING TO LURE 13 YR OLD FOR SEX IN THE TRUCK
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSu4NUmoUWE


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8dhj6s


 #tocatchapredator #colorado #arrested

Pred 61 yr old get arrested for trying to luring 13 yr old for s*x in the truck


THIS IS FAN ACCOUNT, I'M NOT CPP TEAM

---***---

To join and support the CPP team, please visit: https://cppfam.com

Official Youtube channel of CPP team:


 / @cantstopwontstop1


#colorado #cpp #predator #catch #tocatchapredator #savechild #arrested #cops #police #crime


https://www.tiktok.com/@cpp_fam/video/7284603592223345963

coloradopredatorpederastysex toystcapchild luring

