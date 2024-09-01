WA Premier, Roger Cook, BRIBES FAMILIES with $250 to sign up for DIGITAL ID – Robyn Jackson-Stegner: Perth Worldwide Rally for Freedom, Aug 31, 2024 MVI_0020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Were there 100 of us? You be the estimator; there was definitely more than 50. My first rally in almost 4 months, this Saturday 31st August, 2024; a wintry windy afternoon on the exposed near-foreshore of Perth water, beside Riverside Drive, close to Supreme Court Gardens. Some good speeches, a catch-up chance for me with folk I know from my last 4 years of attending rallies in Perth. But where are the thousands of Western Australians who need to be attending the critically important events, before it’s too late to turn the erosion of our freedoms around?
Disclaimer: Any negative aspersions from me in this video towards any individual or organisation, including governments, are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken.