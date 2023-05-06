Melbourne Freedom Rally 6 May 2023

The rain held off. We were small in number and we invite others to join us each Saturday from midday for a few hours on a freedom march through the city. From Parliament House we stopped at David Jones, then on to Queen Victoria Market and then the Melbourne Library. We returned via Flinders Street Station so it was a good walk and many people heard our message shouted from many megaphones. Some onlookers were annoyed because their tram had to wait until we moved on, but that's part of the course. This video captures the 'story' of the march plus the important messages we shared, in order to wake up those willing to listen.