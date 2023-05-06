BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Freedom Rally 6 May 2023
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 05/06/2023

The rain held off. We were small in number and we invite others to join us each Saturday from midday for a few hours on a freedom march through the city. From Parliament House we stopped at David Jones, then on to Queen Victoria Market and then the Melbourne Library. We returned via Flinders Street Station so it was a good walk and many people heard our message shouted from many megaphones. Some onlookers were annoyed because their tram had to wait until we moved on, but that's part of the course. This video captures the 'story' of the march plus the important messages we shared, in order to wake up those willing to listen. 

Keywords
freedomsaturdaystorymarchmelbournedavid jonesmegaphonesparliament housequeen victoria marketflinders street stationmelbourne librarytramwarning messages
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy