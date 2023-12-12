Vitamin D Deficiency and Zinc

https://drericberg.com/ Many people don’t realize that zinc is vital to allow vitamin D to work in the body. If you’re deficient in zinc, the vitamin D receptor won’t accept vitamin D. On the flip side, vitamin D allows zinc to be transported through the body. Symptoms of zinc deficiency: • Loss of taste or smell • Low testosterone • Diarrhea • Alopecia • Inflammatory skin problems • Vision problems • Ulcers • Inflammation • Poor immunity • Thymus atrophy Foods rich in zinc: • Oysters • Lobster • Shrimp • Liver • Red meat Causes of a zinc deficiency: • Not consuming foods high in zinc • Consuming phytates (in grains and legumes) • Pregnancy • Sickle cell anemia

