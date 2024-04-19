© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The work of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the immediate vicinity of Chasov Yar, which is currently being stormed by airborne units.
A noticeable reduction in the flight range of attack aircraft to the nearest enemy positions is another marker of a significant deterioration in the general condition of Ukrainian air defense.