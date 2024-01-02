The corruption in the FBI is directed by a small band of bad actors, the majority are patriots.





Newsmax: Carl Higbie with Devin Nunes | It’s important to remember that the corruption in the FBI is directed by a small band of bad actors. So when President Trump says to leave the FBI building in DC, he’s probably right. The majority of FBI agents are patriots.

Listen to what Devin Nunes said a few months ago:





“I think there’s two to three dozen rats at the FBI, the DOJ and in the Biden White House that are all working - they control the levers of the national security division, which is how they’ve weaponized our intelligence agencies and our justice department.”





source:

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13958