WELSH TRACTOR ARMY EN-ROUTE TO CARDIFF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's truly insane that Governments are crippling Farmers & therefore food production at a time of such Global instability
Now is the time we should be subsidising Farmers not penalising them
Its clear that Government isn’t on our side
https://t.me/Shadows_Of_Darkness
Shared from and subscribe to:
Philosophers-stone.info pureblood