BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WELSH TRACTOR ARMY EN-ROUTE TO CARDIFF
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 03/01/2024

It's truly insane that Governments are crippling Farmers & therefore food production at a time of such Global instability


Now is the time we should be subsidising Farmers not penalising them


Its clear that Government isn’t on our side


https://t.me/Shadows_Of_Darkness


Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/

Keywords
preppingbibleagriculturepropagandafarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesdays of noahmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetagroterrorismmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy