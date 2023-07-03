© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
temorayuille Discusses Human Computation & Bratton Technologically Augmented Thinking- what is it and why should you care
Temora Yuillehttps://www.facebook.com/temora/videos/287297650344183
Human Computation - what is it and why should you care?
Temora Yuille
https://www.facebook.com/temora/videos/1276117263282612
Benjamin Bratton - Technologically Augmented Thinking