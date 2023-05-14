Is Gods Name YHWH really in Our DNA?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video explores the whether the tetragrammaton "YHWH" really is God's name in the first place. Is this whole God in our DNA movement all based on a false notion? I discuss which Bible translation this abbreviation for God's name is located in and bring up the fact that it's not in the Oldest known Bible translation - the Septuagint. Several useful charts are presented.
