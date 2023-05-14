BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Gods Name YHWH really in Our DNA?
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
94 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • 05/14/2023

This video explores the whether the tetragrammaton "YHWH" really is God's name in the first place. Is this whole God in our DNA movement all based on a false notion? I discuss which Bible translation this abbreviation for God's name is located in and bring up the fact that it's not in the Oldest known Bible translation - the Septuagint. Several useful charts are presented. Articles: What is the Name of the Almighty Creator? By Apostle Zimmerman https://www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html SACRED NAME OF GOD? or BLASPHEMY? By Roger Hathaway http://remnantradio.org/Archives/articles/sacred_name.htm Here are the links to those charts. The Greek and Aramaic letter comparison charts to old and new Hebrew are located here: https://www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html Septuagint chart: https://www.bible.ca/manuscripts/Septuagint-LXX-Greek-Bible-entire-Tanakh-39-books-translated-complete-by-150BC.htm? Transmission to Old Testament Chart: https://www.bible.ca/manuscripts/Masoretic-Text-MT-Leningrad-Codex-Bible-manuscripts-Old-Testament-Torah-Tanakh-Hebrew-Rabbi-Yose-ben-Halafta-Zippori-160AD.htm?

Keywords
kabbalahprophecyjewsyhwhdnarevelationmasoretic texttetragrammatonjudiasmpaleo hebrew hebrew vaccine mark of beast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy