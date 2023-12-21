The trying of our faith

Your sorrow will turn into joy. Mourning turned to joy. Gladness for sorrow! Those who experienced the crucifixion must have been thinking, Is he coming back? What's going to happen? Their faith was being tried. How much do we truly believe in Christ? #MourningtoJoy #GladnessforSorrow #SorrowtoJoy

