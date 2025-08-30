Chilling moment hazmat suits storm 'British Airways', flight for 'toxic leak' - London to Egypt, diverted to Venice

Chilling moment hazmat suits storm 'British Airways', flight for 'toxic leak' (from yesterday, cause unknown?)

After crew & passengers 'COLLAPSE in aisle'

Passengers claim the flight from London Gatwick to Egypt was diverted to Venice. Emergency landing.

The Sun reports BA blame 'technical issue. The safety of our customers & colleagues is always our top priority.'

More about this from link, partial:

"When we boarded, the temperature was so extreme that I started to feel unwell. It was supersonically hot. I ended up getting a really bad headache and put it down to the heat.

"About an hour and a half in the air, crew members suddenly began running down the aisle backwards and forwards. I didn't know what was going on.

"There was one mum whose eyes rolled into the back of her head. The crew looking after them had actually collapsed because of the fumes."

https://www.gbnews.com/news/british-airways-flight-forced-emergency-landing-cabin-crew-collapse-toxic-fumes

