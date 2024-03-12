BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Signs of the End Times in the Bible and Quran
Creative Society Official
Creative Society Official
13 followers
36 views • 03/12/2024

Eschatological indications of two fundamental religions – Christianity and Islam.


Interdisciplinary scientific research into the causes of climate change also includes the study of eschatology, that is, the description of the End Times and their harbingers in the holy scriptures.


The scriptures mention two scenarios of events – the Golden Millennium, Eden on Earth, or the Apocalypse, the End Times.

Let's take a look at what we were warned about and what has already come true?


Excerpt from the International Online Forum “Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity". Full video: https://www.youtube.com/live/vPcyhZcD...


