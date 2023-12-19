Create New Account
TAKING OUT 🎳 A HIT PIECE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 2 months ago

Source: https://twitter.com/freestatewill/status/1726704634256126214


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/5du7pi


🇺🇸 - The January 6 questions that most avoid asking are: Who were the 140+ people that FBI "informational and operational asset" Doug Hagmann had inside and around the Capitol? Why did they call for 500k armed men to come to DC? And why do they have backgrounds in intel agencies? 🧵


The ol' bait & switch in play


#FEDSURRECTION


We all know what really happened on January 6, 2021 ⏲ time to pay, scumbags


Pass The Salt Ministries

