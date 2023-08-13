FDA Drops Ivermectin Truth (That We Knew All Along) - 'Facts Matter' with Roman Balmakov

(Aug 12, 2023) Roman Balmakov writes: After the FDA sent out a public message urging people to not take Ivermectin, 3 doctors who were disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin to their patients filed a lawsuit against the agency.





The main issue in question here is whether what the FDA was putting out crossed the line. Because according to federal law—the FDA is allowed to provide information—but they’re not allowed to provide medical advice.





Which is exactly what the doctors are arguing took place.





However, during the lawsuit, the lawyer representing the FDA had to make several public admissions that, if we had heard them several years ago, might’ve shocked the nation.





Facts Matter: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/fda-drops-ivermectin-truth-that-we-knew-all-along-facts-matter-5460635