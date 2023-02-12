Russell 'Texas' Bentley - Driving around Petrovsky District of Donetsk today. - Saturday afternoon under US/Ukrop Nazi Heavy Shelling.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this from Russell at https://t.me/TXDPR/4991
Driving around Petrovsky District of Donetsk on a Saturday afternoon, Feb 11, 2023, today under US/Ukrop nazi heavy shelling. Two civilian women were killed today when their house was totally destroyed by HIMARS sent and operated by US nazis. 3 more years of war? FUCK THAT. Burn Kiev to the ground, if that don't work, De-nazify London, Paris, and Brussels. WITH FIRE