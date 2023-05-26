Australia PROMOTING PEDOPHILIA: Australian Government Hosts DRAG QUEEN Story Hour Inside PARLIAMENT

Stew Peters Show





May 25, 2023





Victoria, Australia is being infiltrated by pedophilic trannies, who are in turn being protected by Australian government for performing in Parliament!

Maria Zeee joins Stew to share how their corrupt Parliament has decided along with the United Nations to treat the LGBT mafia as a protected class, lambasting those who disagree.

Parliament has favored literal pedophiles, who desire to have sex with minors despite consent laws and potential criminal punishment.

Perverts in Parliament not only desire to obstruct the consent laws, but want to utilize their law-making capacity to evade criminal charges that would apply to a case where a minor was involved - in defense of gender identity!

Australian government is actively facilitating the molestation and sexualization of children, in order to forward the woke LGBT agenda!

Australians are pushing back, but inso-doing they've been classified by the government as radical Nazis , for refusing the sexualization of their kids.

In retaliation to the people, Parliament hosted a Drag Queen story hour in front of the citizens in order to demonstrate that they are actively supporting pedophiles.

Australians need help and encouragement to continue to protest and defend the children. They have been successful in shutting down various drag queen events, but not without being deemed as violent radicals by the media.

Australians have to understand, that if they are going to take back Parliament, they must demand the exit of the UN immediately, alongside the WHO.

Globalists desire to push the same disasters in Australia to the world - it's time to stand against for the sake of our children!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2q0l3s-australia-promoting-pedophilia-australian-government-hosts-drag-queen-story.html



