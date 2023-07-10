© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Behind Closed Doors: World Economic Forum's Agenda
July 6, 2023
London Real with Brian Rose
THE PLANDEMIC - FOLLOW THE MONEY
The Great Awakening is the third installment of the Plandemic series.
This documentary experience assembles forbidden puzzle pieces to reveal the big picture of what’s really happening in America and beyond. The Great Awakening is intended to be a lighthouse to guide us out of the storm and into a brighter future.
Sign up for the worldwide Premiere Livestream of The Great Awakening hosted by our incredible partners at London Real!
Be a part of this groundbreaking documentary’s global premiere and join fellow truth-seekers from all around the world as we unveil this transformative film.
Full Movie: https://FreedomPlatform.tv/plandemic3
"Cause Unknown" - The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022
BUY NOW: https://amzn.to/3NP7ghu
Original: https://youtu.be/x59KrNcd4OY
https://www.projectveritas.com
https://londonreal.tv/james-okeefe-exposing-pfizer-the-mainstream-media-lies-with-project-veritas/
https://plandemicseries.com
https://plandemicvideo.com
#Profits #WealthTransfer #GreatReset #Plandemic #Vaccines #BillGates #Klaus
