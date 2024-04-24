BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Marco Polo's Account of the Isle of Gold in the Philippines! Garden of Eden Revealed Part 3
High Hopes
High Hopes
54 views • 04/24/2024

The God Culture


Apr 21, 2024


What did Marco Polo say? Why don't so many academics and scholars know. They represent traditional narratives steeped in colonialism without bothering to read the account. In this video, we will break down 15 criteria in this history in which Japan fails more than 50% and the Philippines coalesces with 14 of 15 with the other just missing, not necessarily not a match. Then, we'll go to the words Zi Pangu in Japanese and that is so revealing. The Philippines has always been Zipangu and Japan fails. Imagine even the geography that they headed into the South China Sea with distances and resources makes this very easy to test and understand. Sadly, few have. Not any more. Prove all things my friends. Yah Bless.


Announcing! Garden Of Eden Revealed: The Book of Maps!

All links available at: https://www.ophirinstitute.com/


Now Available in Podcast Audio Format Internationally:

https://www.thegodculture.com/podcast


(Includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Free on our website.)


Alternative Video Platforms Now Available:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheGodCulture


Playeur (Utreon): https://utreon.com/c/TheGodCulture

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheGodCulture:c


For Our Books in eBook (Free) or Print:

The Search For King Solomon’s Treasure, Ophir Philippines Coffee Table Book, The Book of Jubilees: The Torah Calendar, 2nd Esdras: The Hidden Book of Prophecy, REST: The Case For Sabbath:

OphirInstitute.com

(All Books. Links to Amazon and Shopee PH for your area.)

2Esdras.org

BookOfJubilees.org

FirstEnoch.org

RestSabbath.org

LeviteBible.com

ApocryphaTest.com


Facebook: / the-god-culture-original-376627072897316

FB Alternatives:

https://parler.com/user/TheGodCulture

https://gab.com/TheGodCulture

Website: thegodculture.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20IFdD_IOyI

Keywords
philippinessouth china seamarco polothe god culturezipanguisle of goldgarde of eden
