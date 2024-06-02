© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Updates 2-6-24 thelastamericanvagabond
The Last American Vagaond
https://rumble.com/v4bt3pt-strategic-engineered-migration-to-drive-policybiosurveillance-and-israels-d.html
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-2-6-24:7?src=embed
https://sovren.media/video/strategic-engineered-migration-to-drive-policy-biosurveillance-israel-s-deliberate-war-crimes-4303.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/strategic-engineered-migration-israel/
‘Strategic Engineered Migration’ To Drive Policy/BioSurveillance & Israel’s Deliberate War Crimes