Social medias: Scenes after Russian attack in Idlib today.

Syrian Ministry of Defense:

Dozens of terrorists have been killed in the past few hours as a result of joint Syrian-Russian airstrikes targeting their gatherings and convoys in the countryside of Hama and Idlib, destroying their equipment and vehicles.

The Lebanese Resistance has announced it targeted the Israeli Rouaisset al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Chouba hills, in response to repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement declared on November 27, 2024.

In a statement, the Resistance condemned "Israel's" ongoing violations, which include airstrikes and gunfire targeting civilians in various parts of Lebanon, resulting in civilian casualties. The Resistance also highlighted the continued Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace, reaching as far as Beirut.

The statement warned against further violations, emphasizing that today's action, which came after multiple unsuccessful attempts to stop "Israel" through mediators, was a defensive and cautionary response to the provocations.

The Georgian authorities compared the protests in their country to the Ukrainian Maidan and stated they would not allow such a scenario. Kiev responded to this.

"Unlike Ukraine in 2013, Georgia is an independent state with strong institutions and, most importantly, experienced and wise people. The Maidan scenario cannot be implemented in Georgia. Georgia is a state and will not allow this," Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze said on November 30.

Today, he added, "The 'National Maidan' will not happen," and the West will not succeed in "Ukrainizing Georgia."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry criticized these statements.

"We strongly reject the persistent attempts of the Georgian authorities to drag Ukraine into their country’s internal political processes. The Georgian government should stop scaring its people with the mythical 'Ukrainian scenario' while in practice implementing a 'Belarusian scenario,'" the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statement said.