© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word : https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-message-more-shakings-quakings-coming/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On, February 6, 2025 I asked The LORD specifically about the ‘SHAKING’ that I, and others have been hearing from HIM, in our spirits. Immediately I heard: “Isaiah 26!”."