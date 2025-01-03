Elon Musk is part of the Likudnik International Zionist faction - Clewes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNN https://x.com/i/status/1874767408348725605
Elon Musk is at the vanguard of the Likudnik International Zionist faction.
They will speak your language and feel your anger.
Not because they care but because they want your support for THEIR aims:
War with Iran 🇮🇷
Greater Israel 🇮🇱 project
Mass Indian immigration 🇮🇳
