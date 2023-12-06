BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Could An Implosion In These Markets Trigger the Next Crisis?​
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
86 views • 12/06/2023

ITM TRADING, INC.

12/5/2023




📞 GOLD & SILVER BUYER CONSULTING




Ready to explore Gold & Silver and how a proper strategy can not only protect your wealth but create opportunities during crisis? Schedule your strategy call now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtu... or by calling 877-410-1414




📖 Your Ultimate Decision-Making Guide on Gold and Silver




Discover proven strategies for acquiring precious metals with our free guide. Learn to navigate quality, pricing, and authenticity for optimal privacy and performance, and see how experts can help craft a plan suited to your objectives. Download now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g...


0:00 They Want To Transfer Risk


1:38 Bubble Is Forming


6:40 Potential Danger


11:32 Paying With Debt


15:00 Pimco Sounds Alarm


17:53 Private Credit


21:08 Powell Pushes Back


24:23 Spot Gold Breaks Out




📑 TO SEE LYNETTE’S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/




👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US




🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414




🟩 Email us at [email protected]




🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com




🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading




🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading




🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang




🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading




ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
foodmoneymarketsgoldwatercashsilverdollartriggerimplosioncentral banksincitm tradingnext crisis
