Undoubtedly, the Syrian Arab Army and its allies are starting a surprise counterattack operation, crushing the rebels who are trying to attack Aleppo and Idlib. The Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria reported on the joint Russian-Syrian activities of launching missile and bomb strikes on the equipment and personnel of illegal armed groups, command posts, warehouses, and artillery positions of the rebels. Videos circulated online of the current situation on November 30, 2024, showing an ambush of a column of rebel armored vehicles, which were planning to advance and join the rebel groups in Tal Rifat north of Aleppo. The Syrian security forces reported that a series of powerful strikes by Syrian Air Force warplanes destroyed dozens of vehicles with real losses!

The sudden escalation of the rebels to Aleppo should not have happened, but it seems that it will soon be resolved by the Syrian government. The city has not fallen, Russian and Syrian aircraft continue to actively bomb enemy positions on the outskirts of the city. It seems that this time things are not going well for them, the radical and extremist groups supported by foreign powers. Fighter jets launched precision strikes, a series of carpet bombings against the SNA and HTS groups, and the consequences were fatal for the targets. Another clip shows the moment when the HTS/FSA group convoy was surprised by a joint Russian and Syrian attack, which came suddenly and even caused their footage to spontaneously cut off.

Russia announced that it had carried out airstrikes, targeting rebel attacks and eliminating more than 200 of their members in the past 24 hours in Syria. It is worth noting! The consequences of this counterattack operation were very terrible, causing many rebels to be killed in many areas at the entrance to the city of Aleppo. In addition, air targeting destroyed a military convoy of the Al-Nusra group in the Al-Basel roundabout. The Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that the course of the Syrian Armed Forces operation continues to reinforce the area with equipment and soldiers to prevent rebel violations and ward off their aggression.

