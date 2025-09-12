BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Night Creatures (1991, PC-Engine)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
6 views • 4 days ago

Night Creatures is an action-adventure developed by Manley & Associates and published by NEC Technologies. It was only released in North America.

You play a young man who has been bitten by Hecate, the Queen of Darkness. The bite will turn you into a night creature unless you manage to destroy the queen before the dawn.

The game uses a side-view. There are various areas which can visit and leave in any order similar to open games like Wonder Boy in Monster Land. You can jump and attack. In the beginning, you have only your fists. Later in the game, you find weapons which you can equip and remove via your inventory. Most areas feature a boss who can be beaten more easily with the correct weapon. Enemies often leave behind spark which give back health. The game has an overall time limit to beat it.

Keywords
necaction-adventurepc-engineturbografx-16manley and associates
