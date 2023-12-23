"Is Your Bible from Satan or God?" YOULL BE SHOCKED - Dr. Gene Kim

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

God is made a liar, as Rev 22: God warns do not ADD or SUBTRACT words (as they do change meanings), and 1st Cor 14 God is not the AUTHOR of confusion, it is Satan behind the attack. Recommended reading: "New Age Versions" by Gail Riplinger, "The Answer Book by Sam Gipp" and "The Attack On The Bible" by Terry Watkins. Examine the evidence to reveal who is telling the truth. Go to GetBlessedForever.com for a thorough examination on these "bibles".







Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Versions, Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.