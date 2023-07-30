© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harsh Realities of Adulting
That Gen Z Doesn’t Want to Hear | Live From The Lair
Grow up or the world will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently.
#TerrencePopp #Adulting #GenZ
The new Working Man’s Survival Guide Webinar is here!
Click on the Linktree below and follow the links!
To donate to this content, see our list of channels, purchase merchandise or join Popp’s Preppers, click here: https://linktr.ee/redonkulas
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48073
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
And be sure to tune in for Grunt Speak Live
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm Eastern
And
Supporter Sunday streams for Locals, GiveSendBro, and SubscribeStar members only!
Video Throwbacks
Bring Back Dueling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgHT7mB3RAw