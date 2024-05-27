BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Israeli Air Force Fired at least 8 Missiles at a Refugee Camp in the Tal al-Sultan area north of Rafah - last night
The Israeli Air Force fired at least eight missiles at a refugee camp in the Tal al-Sultan area north of Rafah.

⚡️Israeli warplanes struck a tent city in Rafah, which the United Nations and the United States had declared a safe zone. There are hundreds of dead.Cynthia... I also posted 2 other videos about this last night. 

The IOF reported the elimination of the head of Hamas' West Bank headquarters in an airstrike in the northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

🐻 The audacity of Israel to come up with this statement.

Death toll in Rafah is many civilians (50-100), mostly women and children.



