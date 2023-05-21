Calgary Cancels Canada Day -- Fireworks

Calgary and the woke mayor there, has decided to cancel Canada Day, just allowing fireworks, imposing a hefty fine on whoever lights one. This is the woke sadness and misery that they are exporting to everyone. Stay in line, don't celebrate, repent sinner.





story: https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/morgan-woke-city-of-calgary-ends-canada-day-fireworks-as-part-of-truth-and-reconciliation/article_144976a2-f64e-11ed-93f1-d7cbf3c588ac.html





#calgary #canadaday #woke #misery

