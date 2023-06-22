© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/19/2023 【Nicole on War Room with Steve Bannon】Nicole: Both Taiwanese and Chinese people want America to act like a world leader to confront the CCP but not to cooperate with the CCP.
6/19/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可: 台湾人民和大陆人民都希望看到美国像个世界领袖一样对抗中共，而非与中共沆瀣一气。
