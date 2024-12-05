Syrian Rebels Intensify Attacks On Hama City

Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies have intensified their attacks on the city of Hama in central Syria amid fierce resistance by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and local pro-government fighters.



The militants’ first attempt to reach the city was on November 30, just three days after launching their large-scale offensive from the Greater Idlib region, codenamed Operation Deterrence of Aggression. Moving quickly, the militants managed to break through the defenses of the SAA in the northern Hama countryside, reaching several key towns there including Khan Shaykhun.



On December 1, the SAA began organizing its defenses in the northern Hama countryside. The important towns of Suran, Halfaya, Taybat al-Imam, Maardis and Qalaat al-Madiq were said to be under its control at the time.



The situation deteriorated again on December 2, with HTS and its allies reaching the town of Qasr Abu Samra in the eastern Hama countryside.



Late on December 3, the militants managed to reach the northern outskirts of the city after capturing the towns of Maar Shahour and Kafraa. However, they failed to storm the strategic Zayn al-Abidin mount or break through SAA defenses in the town of Qamhana.



The SAA, backed by local fighters, launched a counter-attack early on December 4, recapturing both Maar Shahour and Kafraa. However, the militants re-entered the towns within a few hours.



Later on December 4, HTS and its allies renewed their attack in the eastern countryside of Hama reaching the key town of al-Sa’an, the town of Sarouj and its military camp as well as the town of Sheikh Hilal.



The militants also broke through the SAA defenses in the western countryside of Hama, capturing the towns of al-Majdal, Tal Bijou, al-Shir and Soubin in addition to the strategic town of Khattab.



Later in the day, HTS and its allies reached the eastern outskirts of Hama city, capturing the towns of Rasm al-Baghl, Awija, al-Ayur, and Kasoun al-Jabal. Another push was made towards the western outskirts of the city, with the towns of al-Shir, Soubin, Zour al-Jadeed and Khirbet al-Hijama reportedly falling into the hands of the militants.



Despite their rapid advance, the militants failed to storm Hama city, with reports of hundreds being killed, wounded or captured in an ambush by the SAA near the Zayn al-Abidin mount.



Separately, the SAA secured the evacuation of hundreds of cadets from the Assad Military Engineering School who were trapped near the town of al-Sufyra in the southern Aleppo countryside. This was done mainly with the help of the Russian military grouping in Syria.



All in all, the situation continues to deteriorate in Hama. Despite taking heavy losses, the militants will not likely stop after their success in Aleppo and Idlib.



By the afternoon of Dec. 5, HTS had captured the city of Hama, the fifth largest city in Syria.

