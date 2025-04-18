© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sometimes the greatest love is the one that hurts the most, when you love someone SO MUCH that you absolutely and categorically REFUSE to allow yourself to be the pollutant that poisons their life; when you love someone so much that you leave rather than be their source of pain.
Such love is not ɛrɒs, it is not φιλέω; rather, it is ἀγαπάω. It is the love that sacrifices oneself for the benefit of another.
#ɛrɒs, #φιλέω, #ἀγαπάω