Mexican Cartels Attack US Border Patrol: A New Era
PRATHER POINT
PRATHER POINTCheckmark Icon
645 followers
163 views • 7 months ago

CARTEL WARS ARE ON: BP SHOT AT ON BORDER, DEA RAIDS TDA, 101 MPS TO BORDER!
RETIRED GREEN BERET BROWN WHO OUTED FBI BEFORE JAN 6 STILL IMPRISONED!
ATTORNEY COL CAROL STEWART ON NEW FREE JEREMY NOW STRATEGY!
COULDN'T KILL ALL J6-ERS IN, SO NOW THEY ARE KILLING 'EM OUT!
PARDONED J6-ER MATT HUTTLE SHOT & KILLED AT TRAFFIC STOP!
NEVER FORGET 11 MORE POLITICAL POW J6-ERS STILL LOCKED UP
CUTE WINTER BOOTS = LEFT'S CODE FOR RESIST TRUMP!

freedomcorruptionpatriotpratherpoint
