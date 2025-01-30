Mexican Cartels Attack US Border Patrol: A New Era

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CARTEL WARS ARE ON: BP SHOT AT ON BORDER, DEA RAIDS TDA, 101 MPS TO BORDER!
RETIRED GREEN BERET BROWN WHO OUTED FBI BEFORE JAN 6 STILL IMPRISONED!
ATTORNEY COL CAROL STEWART ON NEW FREE JEREMY NOW STRATEGY!
COULDN'T KILL ALL J6-ERS IN, SO NOW THEY ARE KILLING 'EM OUT!
PARDONED J6-ER MATT HUTTLE SHOT & KILLED AT TRAFFIC STOP!
NEVER FORGET 11 MORE POLITICAL POW J6-ERS STILL LOCKED UP
CUTE WINTER BOOTS = LEFT'S CODE FOR RESIST TRUMP!