615 - FOJC Radio - Gods Glory Rising Upon Israel - David Carrico 12-29-2023

Do you feel defeated? This message will encourage you and set you on the right path if you will heed to what is written in God’s word.











Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233













Correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.













FOJC Radio/Followers of Jesus Christ Radio = David Carrico & Donna Carrico





Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org





"Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World"













To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.













AUDIO RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/





"Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found"





Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Bible Teachings, Music, and Interviews, etc.





Fridays 6 PM CST - We Are ***on Air LIVE *** for Remnant Gathering





Join the Chat Room with Listeners from all over the world. Scriptures & Comments are posted in the Chat during the Live Audio programs.













• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg





• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825





• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer





• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/





• DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are on Jimivision on You tube. Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?view_as=subscriber





• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault













• Monthly PRAYER-A-THON Page - https://www.fojcradio.com/prayer-a-thon/













• “NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/













CONTACT INFORMATION:





David and Donna Carrico





Followers of Jesus Christ





P. O. BOX 671





Tell City, IN 47586





Phone -812-836-2288





Email - [email protected]