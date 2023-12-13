Speaker Johnson is NOT impressed with Cocaine Clown and Dementia Daddy.

From yesterday, Zelensky's visit

The Senate held talks between the Biden administration and senators, where participants said there was progress in reaching an agreement on financial assistance to Ukraine while strengthening internal border security.

“We have made significant progress,” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, R-Ariz., told reporters after finishing a closed-door meeting with Senate negotiators and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as well as staff from Senate and White House leaders.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., also told reporters that “we are making progress” toward an agreement.

At the same time, comments from Republican congressmen regarding the prospects for agreements on assistance to Ukraine are still negative.

-

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken: If Congress does not take action to approve additional aid, this will be one of the last security assistance packages that we will be able to provide to Ukraine.

-

Biden, at a meeting with Zelensky, said that he had signed a decree allocating a new $200 million aid package to Ukraine.



--

There is no plan "for winning this war" because it's a giant money laundering hoax Mike.