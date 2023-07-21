Pro-Life Attorney Susan Swift: Stopping the Abortion Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Susan Swift is a California Attorney, a staunch conservative, and proud pro-life activist. She is the currently Vice President of Legal Affairs at a prominent pro-life organization.
Susan had a career in television and films with rolls in movies like Halloween, Harper Valley P.T.A., Audrey Rose, and more.
Susan is a wife and the mother of seven children. She is a champion for the unborn. Susan has also authored several books including Good Guys With Guns, a pro-Gun Children's Book about the everyday American heroes in law enforcement who use guns to protect Americans at home.
Here are ways you can help with the fight to protect God's pre-born children!
Susan's Websites (Donations appreciated):
https://righttolifeleague.org
Go to the "Gala Tickets" tab to attend the Gala on Saturday, October 7th at the Pasadena Convention Center. Buy tickets now!
Speaker: Jim Caviezel of Passion of the Christ and Sound of Freedom
https://realsusanswift.com
Susan's Books:
www.barnesandnoble.com/w/good-guys-with-guns-at-home-joseph-musso/1134580419
Find Pro-Life Centers on the opposition to life's website:
exposefakeclinics.com
