BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pro-Life Attorney Susan Swift: Stopping the Abortion Agenda
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
66 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 07/21/2023

Susan Swift is a California Attorney, a staunch conservative, and proud pro-life activist. She is the currently Vice President of Legal Affairs at a prominent pro-life organization. Susan had a career in television and films with rolls in movies like Halloween, Harper Valley P.T.A., Audrey Rose, and more. Susan is a wife and the mother of seven children. She is a champion for the unborn. Susan has also authored several books including Good Guys With Guns, a pro-Gun Children's Book about the everyday American heroes in law enforcement who use guns to protect Americans at home. Here are ways you can help with the fight to protect God's pre-born children! Susan's Websites (Donations appreciated): https://righttolifeleague.org Go to the "Gala Tickets" tab to attend the Gala on Saturday, October 7th at the Pasadena Convention Center. Buy tickets now! Speaker: Jim Caviezel of Passion of the Christ and Sound of Freedom https://realsusanswift.com Susan's Books: www.barnesandnoble.com/w/good-guys-with-guns-at-home-joseph-musso/1134580419 Find Pro-Life Centers on the opposition to life's website: exposefakeclinics.com Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here) RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce GETTR: @WarriorsRise TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce If you feel led to support WarriorsRise - go to our donate page on the website or support us by using our PromoCode Below MyPillow: PromoCode: WR21 DrStellaMD.com PromoCode: Jodi Covicare Package www.meehanmd.com Natural Healthcare remedies Promocode: Warriors23

Keywords
planned parenthoodmurderabortionattorneywarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcewarriors risesusan swiftattorney susan swiftmurder in the womb
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy