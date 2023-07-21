Pro-Life Attorney Susan Swift: Stopping the Abortion Agenda

Susan Swift is a California Attorney, a staunch conservative, and proud pro-life activist. She is the currently Vice President of Legal Affairs at a prominent pro-life organization. Susan had a career in television and films with rolls in movies like Halloween, Harper Valley P.T.A., Audrey Rose, and more. Susan is a wife and the mother of seven children. She is a champion for the unborn. Susan has also authored several books including Good Guys With Guns, a pro-Gun Children's Book about the everyday American heroes in law enforcement who use guns to protect Americans at home. Here are ways you can help with the fight to protect God's pre-born children! Susan's Websites (Donations appreciated): https://righttolifeleague.org Go to the "Gala Tickets" tab to attend the Gala on Saturday, October 7th at the Pasadena Convention Center. Buy tickets now! Speaker: Jim Caviezel of Passion of the Christ and Sound of Freedom https://realsusanswift.com Susan's Books: www.barnesandnoble.com/w/good-guys-with-guns-at-home-joseph-musso/1134580419 Find Pro-Life Centers on the opposition to life's website: exposefakeclinics.com Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here) RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce GETTR: @WarriorsRise TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce If you feel led to support WarriorsRise - go to our donate page on the website or support us by using our PromoCode Below MyPillow: PromoCode: WR21 DrStellaMD.com PromoCode: Jodi Covicare Package www.meehanmd.com Natural Healthcare remedies Promocode: Warriors23

