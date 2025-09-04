BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“Rainbow Catholics" ?
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
1
29 views • 2 weeks ago

Tomorrow 1000 LGBTQ activists will walk through the Holy Door in the Vatican 👀

The Vatican’s Jubilee celebrations reveal a striking double standard: LGBTQ activist groups are welcomed and praised, while the 8,000-strong SSPX pilgrimage was first listed, then deleted. Bishops like Francesco Savino call the LGBTQ march an “irreversible sign” of inclusion, while Cardinal Cobo affirms “Rainbow Catholics.”


Meanwhile, faithful traditional Catholics are sidelined, raising concerns about the direction of Church leadership. The faithful are urged to respond with reparation, prayer, and steadfast witness to authentic Catholic teaching.


READ MORE on THIS event: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/va...


MORE on the SSPX pilgrimage:

DOJ Considers Ban On So-Called “Transgender” People Owning Firearms ✅

https://www.infowars.com/posts/doj-considers-ban-on-so-called-transgender-people-owning-firearms


last daysapostasyrainbow catholics
