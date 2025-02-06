© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Military Plane Crashes in Philippines, Killing Four
One U.S. service member and three defense contractors were killed on Thursday when a U.S. military-contracted aircraft crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, according to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
The aircraft was on a "routine mission, providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of Philippine authorities."
The cause of the crash is under investigation.