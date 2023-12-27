What should we be eating? Dispelling myths about fiber, fat, and cholesterol with Dr. Zoe Harcombe.

Dr. Zoe Harcombe is a researcher, author, and public speaker in the field of health and nutrition. In 2016, she was awarded a Ph.D. in public health nutrition. Her thesis title was “An examination of the randomised controlled trial and epidemiological evidence for the introduction of dietary fat recommendations in 1977 and 1983: A systematic review and meta-analysis.”



Dr. Harcombes website - https://www.zoeharcombe.com/2014/11/academic-studies-questioning-current-dietary-advice/

YT- https://www.youtube.com/@UCDoaqpeL1QPrvFLZUwkJQBg





Dr Zoe Harcombe - The Obesity Epidemic: What caused it? How can we stop it?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPjKJfajhAw

Dr. Zoë Harcombe - 'Should we be vegan?'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNxiTE2aupo















