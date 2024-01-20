BERLIN | THOUSANDS of farmers, truckers & hard working citizens protesting in Berlin

Posted on 1/15/2024 - Thousands and thousands of farmers, truckers and other hard working citizens took to the streets of Berlin today to remind their government and the globalists of one simple thing:
“We are The People and we are taking back control.”
This is just the beginning.
🎥: @UNCOFILM
