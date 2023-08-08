BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Let Me Tell You Who You Are" - Laura Perry Smalts - Freedom Alive® Ep64
Laura Perry Smalts was angry at God and hated being a female. So she decided to take matters into her own hands and live as a man named Jake. But despite what the media is throwing at us about the remedies for gender confusion, God is in the transformation business! Hear Laura's amazing story and how she now is helping others discover God's purpose for their identity on this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive.®

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered December 4, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

jesus christtestimonyidentitylgbttransgendercounselingredemptiontransition regretlaura perry smaltslaura smalts
