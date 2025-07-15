BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Updates With Juan O’Savin - EPSTEIN & THE TRUTH ABOUT THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL RESET
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
113 views • 2 months ago

John Michael Chambers sits down with insider Juan O'Savin to dissect three critical fronts in the current geopolitical storm:


The Epstein Psyop & Deep State Takedown


Why the Epstein scandal is far from over—and how it ties to intelligence agencies (CIA, FBI, Mossad).


The hidden role of Brennan & Comey in election interference and blackmail operations.


Trump’s strategic moves to expose fabricated records and the coming special prosecutor revelations.


The Global Financial Reset & Currency War


Trump’s secret battle with the Federal Reserve to restore constitutional money (gold/silver).


The symbolic meaning behind the Tiffany blue dress and Trump’s mission to finish JFK’s economic agenda (Executive Order 11110).


Why silver is exploding—and how it signals the collapse of the banker-controlled system.


The Bankruptcy of America & BRICS Threat


How fraudulent debt will be wiped clean—and why China’s assets are being seized.


The Brazil-Japan financial time bomb is tied to election fraud servers.


Insider warnings: Dark days ahead as the old system fights back.


Shocking details about puppet governments, military lawfare, and the realignment of global power, urging listeners to prepare for both danger and unprecedented prosperity. "We are in a war," he declares—one where truth and sound money are the ultimate weapons.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

federal reserveeconomic warfareelection fraudtruth movementgold standardcurrency warjfk eo 11110john michael chamberssound moneyfinancial resetjuan osavinepstein scandalglobal power shiftdeep state collapsesilver surgecomey fbitrump special prosecutorcia blackmailbrennan election fraudtiffany blue dressbrics threatchina asset seizurebrazil-japan serversmilitary lawfareprosperity awakening
