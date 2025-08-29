Child Abduction & Trafficking: Where is Jonah Rief?

Evangelical Press Association Member JD Williams interviews UK filmmaker and Christian host Mark Sutherland to confront the darkness of child abduction and trafficking. Exposing cases hidden from the public eye.

(https://www.whereisjonahrief.com/)

(https://www.youtube.com/@marksutherland5161)

(https://www.nationalfile.com/exclusive-kamala-harris-accused-of-putting-a-child-into-sex-trafficking-and-covering-up-cps-child-trafficking/)

In tonight's show, we spotlight the heartbreaking disappearance of Jonah Rief, a case that raises serious questions about government corruption, cover-ups, and systemic failures.

Reports have even linked high-level officials like Kamala Harris to disturbing allegations of complicity in child trafficking networks and potential involvement in the Jonah Rief case.

Mark also shares his vision for future projects in Israel, his recent bold interviews, and the very real financial challenges of bringing Christian truth to the big screen.

This is not just a show, it’s a call to action for the Church to defend the defenseless, expose the darkness, and support truth-telling voices in media.

NOTE: The Movie Trailer included in this broadcast is used by permission of Mark Sutherland, Contributor, and Producer of the Film.

For more information on this and other shows, please visit https://www.lastchristian.net