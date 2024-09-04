BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 15: Shaping the Future
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
8 views • 8 months ago

Daniel went to be with the Lord thousands of years ago; however, the prophetic messages given to him by the Lord still remain. Daniel lived about 550 years before Christ and the future was completely unknown to him.

Nevertheless, God had a plan to reveal specific things about the future to Daniel that would benefit mankind and serve as a roadmap for future generations. Prophecy did not end with Daniel. It continued into the New Testament with Agabus as recorded in the Book of Acts and the apostle John in the Book of Revelation.

Some might believe prophecy has ended but God has given many prophetic words during the last 2,000 years and it will be needed in the end times when the Antichrist's reign of terror begins. There was a prophecy given to an eleven year old Armenian boy in 1854. The Armenian exodus affected millions of people and those who heeded the warning were able to escape the genocide sixty years later in 1914.

Those who obeyed the Lord fled to Los Angeles and these Armenian refugees changed the course of history for the Christian church in America and around the world.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1487.pdf

RLJ-1487 -- MARCH 15, 2015

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


prophecyrevelationdaniel
