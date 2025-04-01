2025-4-1 sabbath year is over, host of topics, when your done being you....come see...praise Yahuah!

2025-4-1 new moon of the new year 1 of 7 of 2 - sabbath year is over



Things to consider...

~It is the new year, you can grow, plant, harvest, prune, gather, store, etc...again....but, bring the firstfruits of all things to the Father before you partake of them this year.

~From the 1st of the year until the first fruit wave offering on the 15th, the 2nd day of passover, we shall not eat the "green ears"....wheat berries; so, those are still off limits for now.

~passover is incoming....14 days from now...so, april 14th at even for 7 days shall be our/the Father's passover.

~So, we go on the 10th day and find our offering/secure it....so, if you are just beginning and need to go shopping that day for your salt, oil, fine flour, pure water, frankencense...then do it on that day, and your "wine" or 100% welch's grape juice. Or, if you are going to offer for real, by blood...then find your lamb/chicken substitute...but clean animal; and, you will still need those other things listed above.





~breakdown...

10th...secure offering

14th...passover

15th...offering of firstfruits......then remove the leaven

16th until the 21st at even...days of unleavened bread........each of the 7 days in total, we shall bring an offering by fire, and we shall eat unleavened bread.

~the night of the passover is special though, and you will want to be washed, be clean, and be prepared as if you are leaving egypt/babylon behind, "shoes shodden/staff in hand" ready to depart. And the passover shall be roasted in the fire, yes, with all its purtenence (no gutting/etc...)...and you shall eat IN HASTE! with bitter herbs shall you eat it! (pick some dandelion leaves!). And make sure to collect some of that blood to put on your lintels of your door. And, burn the rest of the offering after you have eaten it, and bury the ashes in a set apart place; it is the Lord's passover.

Yeah, yeah, I know what the hater's and the lawless are saying right now...so you be you, and do you, and the people of God will keep His commandments, and we do believe in His son, not your stupid jesus-did-it idol! Yahuah does expect us to keep, to observe, His times....appointed by Him! and we are to be His peculiar people, set apart from them. So, just get that through your head so when the jesus people start with their excuses.......my jesus idol said I don't have to keep God's commandments anymore..jesus did it...along with all the rest of their sun-god-sunday services to the triune abomination for which God will judge/has/is judging/will bring about their final judgment/burning of fire/team satan overthrowing their hopes/dreams/land/constitution/etc... they will be nothing......and the people of Yahuah, we will still be here, still be praising the Lord, still be keeping His commandments, and we won't have to hear your excuses anymore though, huh?! And when God turns about and judges team satan....guess what? we will also still be here, ready to inherit, and still loving Him, still obeying His voice, still living separate, apart, in faith, still keeping His commandments, and statutes, and judgments! and still abiding in the protection, provision, and blessing of His covenant, with joy, and peace, abiding in our ark that HE told us to build, and that we had the faith to not be them, and, to actually do. So, know, that HE warned us, and we believed Him, and they did not, because they were not, and now, are not. So...who will we be? "be it unto you according to your faith!". The christ Yahusha, he is the Lord's passover, the way the truth the life, and thee only door out of where you are, to come to where HE is....mount ztion, an heavenly city, an heavenly Yerusalem, the city of peace. And, if you love the world, and the religion thereof, then you can surely have it. But, if hate the world, and hate your life, and desire the buried treasure, and esteem the promise and inheritance and kingdom of God above all.......then.........and if you are willing to do whatever/everything/anything....in order to obtain/abide in/finally find life/peace/purpose/etc......well then....read luke 14 and give the Lord an real answer to that prayer, and see what HE says about the matter concerning you. "Lord, if you take this or that away from...Lord, if you will deliver me from this or that....Lord, help!.........and if you do..........I will give you my life.". All prayers, that if earnest and are real...HE may/might...answer. Yahuah is not a wash over easy trinity idol like the x-tians say..........but, HE is real, and will real with you, when you are ready to come out and become real with Him. And, HE will do it, when your heart and spirit are ready........and, just be glad someone told you the truth of the matter, lest you die in your religion in the church of the stay in egypt, jesus did it people. Is "salvation" free? if it costs you everything? when your done being you....come see...praise Yahuah!























