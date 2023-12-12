Create New Account
High Cholesterol? You need less iron and MORE copper. 3 min InfoTalk. Morley Robbins & Jason Dean.
Published 2 months ago

Serotonin, Melatonin, Cholesterol & Copper.  High Cholesterol? You need less iron and MORE copper. 3 min InfoTalk.

"When cholesterol is rising, you need less iron and MORE copper." ~ Morley Robbins

"You can't turn serotonin into melatonin unless you have copper. It is absolutely copper dependent." ~ Morley Robbins

"It takes 11 molecules of oxygen to make 1 molecule of cholesterol. So what is cholesterol? It's an oxygen sink in a copper deficient body. So cholesterol is going to rise as copper falls in the body." ~ Morley Robbins

High iron = high parasites.   "Parasites feed on an iron buffett." ~ Morley Robbins

JASON DEAN at https://bravetv.com/

BraveTV Brighteon Channel. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bravetv/videos?page=1

MORLEY ROBBINS, The Root Cause Protocol at www.RCP123.org

FULL SHOW: Brave TV - Sept 11, 2023 - Morley Robbins Joins Me LIVE in Studio!

https://www.brighteon.com/42a2b137-1182-49b0-8c40-d8bfaf604628

MORE Dr. Jason on BraveTV:

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about



healthcholesterolcoppermorley robbinsserotoninmelatoninjason dean

