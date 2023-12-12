High Cholesterol? You need less iron and MORE copper. 3 min InfoTalk. Morley Robbins & Jason Dean.

Serotonin, Melatonin, Cholesterol & Copper. High Cholesterol? You need less iron and MORE copper. 3 min InfoTalk.
"When cholesterol is rising, you need less iron and MORE copper." ~ Morley Robbins
"You can't turn serotonin into melatonin unless you have copper. It is absolutely copper dependent." ~ Morley Robbins
"It takes 11 molecules of oxygen to make 1 molecule of cholesterol. So what is cholesterol? It's an oxygen sink in a copper deficient body. So cholesterol is going to rise as copper falls in the body." ~ Morley Robbins
High iron = high parasites. "Parasites feed on an iron buffett." ~ Morley Robbins
