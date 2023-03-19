Suing for Sex Transitioning?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when someone changes their mind after changing their gender? Should they be able to legally retaliate against certain people in certain situations? Especially if they were too young to make an irreversible, life-changing medical decision?
Highlight from "The Agree to Disagree Show"
Follow us on Twitter:
Blake @TVsBlakeWalley
Brian @American_Media_