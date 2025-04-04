There Was No COVID Virus! How We've All Been Duped By The Medical Establishment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | March 31, 2025
What if viruses don’t exist at all? In this explosive interview, Dr. Tom Cowan — longtime physician and author of The Contagion Myth — makes the shocking case that everything we know about viruses and germ theory is wrong. He says illness comes from toxins, not contagion — and mainstream science doesn’t want you to hear it. Watch now and decide for yourself: medical truth-teller or dangerous heretic? Follow Dr. Tom Cowan: https://x.com/drtomcowan
