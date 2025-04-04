There Was No COVID Virus! How We've All Been Duped By The Medical Establishment

The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | March 31, 2025





What if viruses don’t exist at all? In this explosive interview, Dr. Tom Cowan — longtime physician and author of The Contagion Myth — makes the shocking case that everything we know about viruses and germ theory is wrong. He says illness comes from toxins, not contagion — and mainstream science doesn’t want you to hear it. Watch now and decide for yourself: medical truth-teller or dangerous heretic? Follow Dr. Tom Cowan: https://x.com/drtomcowan

