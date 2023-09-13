Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Carbonation Test: Day 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After 4 day and a bit over 4 pints gone she's probably 2/3's full. She did pour a bit slower today but she also wasn't jostled and is down in the 30's f range, both of which should affect the pour rate.Thanks for coming by, Big 3 folks!
Prost !
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/