Recognizing and Defeating Fear

Faith Not Fear

Hello friends and praying citizens! I'm Lori Colley, and this is part 8 of Getting to the Root of it where we go through the seven strongholds of Satan that plague our lives. Today, we’re looking at Fear and how it counterfeits faith. God says that cowards are destined for the Lake of Fire. Stay with me to see how to replace the weakness of fear with the strength of faith in God--which also produces health in body, soul, and spirit!

